3 decapitated ducks found displayed in Honolulu neighborhood

HONOLULU (AP) — Three decapitated ducks were found in the middle of a road in a Honolulu neighborhood and residents upset by the gruesome discovery have raised about $1,500 in reward money to find those responsible.

Beth-Ann Kozlovich told Hawaii News Now she came upon the duck carcasses on Monday while walking her dogs in Hawaii Kai.

“I went a little closer and saw that they were decapitated ducks, evenly spaced, and knew this was not a natural occurrence by any means,” she said.

Kozlovich said the ducks are koloa — ducks native to Hawaii that are on the federal endangered species list. The birds frequent Hahaione Valley, with many gathering along a drainage canal.

Kozlovich posted a photo of the dead ducks on the NextDoor app. In response, residents raised about $1,500 in reward money to find those responsible.

Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers said it's a case of second-degree animal cruelty.

“Definitely by seeing the pictures, it’s very disturbing, very graphic, and you know, it’s not something that someone wants the neighborhood kids to see,” Kim added.

