3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death

They favor livestreaming the second trial as well, saying defense claims that audio-video coverage will deny them a fair trial is unconvincing. They say there is no concrete evidence that any witnesses are refusing to testify for the defense — and if that is the case, reluctant witnesses can be compelled to appear.

“Indeed, if Defendants have difficulty finding expert witnesses — and there is no evidence that they cannot secure experts — that difficulty is a product of their overwhelming guilt,” prosecutors wrote.

Attorneys for a media coalition also say the court should allow audio-video coverage, saying even if the trial is not televised, witnesses will still face publicity and scrutiny because their names and content of their testimony will be reported. The media coalition argued that some witnesses aren’t worried about a livestream but just don’t want to be associated with the defendants.

The media attorneys also argue that barring cameras will mean the public can't fully monitor what's going on.

Brock Hunter, a Minnesota defense attorney, said barring cameras won't protect witness identities because “whether on stream testifying or just quoted in the news, they are going to be publicly identified and face potential backlash.”