3 girls killed, 1 badly injured in California hit-and-run

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday were looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed three young girls — two of them in wheelchairs — and left a fourth with life-threatening injuries as they walked along a Southern California desert highway.

Willow Sanchez, 11, Daytona Bronas, 12, and Sandra Mizer, 13, all of Lucerne Valley, were struck shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday as they walked on Camp Rock Road and were struck by a white Chevrolet Silverado that drifted onto the shoulder of the road and struck them from behind, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred on a stretch of road in the Mojave Desert community in San Bernardino County.

“My baby's gone. I can't have her no more,” Sandra's grandmother, Tammy Midkiff, told KNBC-TV.

Natalie Cole, 14, was hospitalized in critical condition.

“Her leg was amputated in the accident, all her other limbs are shattered and her liver is bleeding, her kidneys are struggling,” her mother, Sherrie Orndorff, told the station.