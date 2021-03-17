3 indicted in Vegas in 2-state Thanksgiving shooting rampage

Tony Sgro, the attorney for Lewis, 25, said she will fight the charges and he expected “a lot of information will come out” that has not been made public.

Wolfson characterized the alleged crime spree, including the early Nov. 26 shooting death of Kevin Mendiola Jr., 22, in suburban Henderson as “heinous and random.” Several people also were wounded.

The crimes amounted to terrorism not because specific people were allegedly targeted, prosecutor Michael Schwartzer said, but because they were an attempt to “cause great harm to the general population.”

“This act of mass violence left both physical and emotional scars on the victims and their families,” Wolfson said, offering condolences to victims of the 11-hour rampage.

“The best way we can honor them is by seeking justice on their behalf, and we are doing that with the most serious charges possible," he said.

Incidents started with reports of apparently random vehicle-to-vehicle shootings in Nevada and ended after the chase involving the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash of a black car with a Texas license plate and the wounding of Shawn McDonnell by troopers wielding assault-style rifles in La Paz County, Arizona.