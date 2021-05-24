3 killed, 2 dozen hurt in separate weekend shootings in US; Billboard's big night; Phil's big win

Today is Monday, May 24, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Shootings at a N.J. house party and a S.C. concert left 3 dead and 2 dozen injured over the weekend; Drake, Pink, The Weeknd steal Billboards show; and Phil Mickelson becomes the oldest major champion at 50.
Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.
TOP STORIES
3 killed, 2 dozen injured in 2 weekend shootings in US
A family house party in South Jersey turned into a crime scene where at least two people were fatally shot and 12 others were wounded, state police said.
Authorities arrived at the house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night. A resident who runs a local anti-violence organization said he was called out to assist families at the 90s-themed party. John Fuqua, of Life Worth Living, said guests who attended the party were of all ages.
In a separate shooting, more than a dozen people were shot during a concert in North Charleston, South Carolina, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed, police said Sunday.
Early indications are that a fight broke out during what police called an unannounced and unauthorized concert in a neighborhood late Saturday, North Charleston police said in a statement.
***
Drake, Pink, The Weeknd win big at Billboard Music Awards
NEW YORK (AP) — It was a family affair at the Billboard Music Awards: Pink twirled in the air in a powerful performance with her daughter, and Drake was named artist of the decade, accepting the honor alongside his 3-year-old son.
Drake, who extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show to 29 wins Sunday, was surrounded by family and friends who presented him with the Artist of the Decade Award. He walked onstage outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with his son Adonis holding his hand.
“I wanna dedicate this award to my friends, to my longtime collaborators ... to my beautiful family, and to you," he said, looking to Adonis and picking him up to kiss him.
***
One more thrill: Phil Mickelson wins at 50 in raucous PGA
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Standing on the 18th tee with a two-shot lead in a championship he refused to imagine himself winning, Phil Mickelson took one last violent swing with a driver — the club that betrayed him 15 years earlier in the U.S. Open.
His tee shot Sunday in the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island landed only a few yards off the fairway, but it still nestled among the people — the gallery packed tightly between the ropes and a row of hospitality tents — screaming the name of their aging hero.
After Mickelson's approach shot settled on the green, assuring the 50-year-old of becoming the oldest major champion in history, the crowd swallowed him up entirely.
Phil Mickelson, the people's champion.
***
Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.
Some top headlines this morning: May 24
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A family house party in South Jersey turned into a crime scene where at least two people were fatally shot and 12 others were wounded, state police said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — More than a dozen people were shot during a concert in North Charleston, South Carolina, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed, police said Sunday.
NEW YORK (AP) — It was a family affair at the Billboard Music Awards: Pink twirled in the air in a powerful performance with her daughter, and Drake was named artist of the decade, accepting the honor alongside his 3-year-old son.
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Standing on the 18th tee with a two-shot lead in a championship he refused to imagine himself winning, Phil Mickels…
STRESA, Italy (AP) — Italy’s transport minister vowed Monday to establish the cause of a cable car disaster that killed 14 people, after the lead cable apparently snapped and the cabin careened back down the mountain until it came off the line and crashed to the ground.
NEW DELHI (AP) — India crossed another grim milestone Monday with more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus, while a devastating surge …
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Members of George Floyd’s family, and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis on Sunday for a march that was one of several events planned nationwide to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.
A birthday party invitation that went viral on TikTok brought hundreds of people to a raucous celebration on a Southern California beach Saturday night, prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest nearly 150 people after they refused orders to disperse.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prospects for an ambitious infrastructure deal were thrown into serious doubt late Friday after the White House reduced President Joe Biden's sweeping proposal to $1.7 trillion but Republican senators rejected the compromise as disappointing, saying "vast differences” remain.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
ON THIS DATE
In 1962, astronaut Scott Carpenter became the second American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Aurora 7, and more events that happened on …
In 1992, Al Unser Jr. wins the closest finish at the Indianapolis 500, beating Scott Goodyear by 43-thousandths of a second. See more sports m…
***