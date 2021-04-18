3 killed, 2 injured in Wisconsin tavern shooting, sheriff's office says

UPDATED 8 A.M. KENOSHA, Wisconsin — Authorities pleaded Sunday for help in locating a suspect who opened fire at a Kenosha County tavern in a confrontation that left three people dead and two people seriously injured.

Kenosha Sheriff David Beth said while the suspected shooter is still at large, the public is not believed to be in danger. The suspect apparently knew the victims and targeted them, although it is not clear whether the victims knew him. The shooting happened at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County after the suspect was asked to leave the bar and then returned and opened fire.

“I’m led to believe there was some type of confrontation inside, the management asked that person to leave and then that person came back a short time later and shot people,” Beth told a Sunday morning news conference.

Beth said five men were shot. “Two died at the scene,” Beth said. The third person was loaded into a car by two other people who were trying to take him to the hospital. “They then went down in front of the old St. Cat’s (a former hospital on the 3500 block of Sheridan Road) and flagged down a deputy. That person then passed away.”

He said two other men were injured. “I believe one has a chest wound,” he said.