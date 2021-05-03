 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off Calif.; Apple on trial; ex-NASCAR driver dies at 42
0 comments
alert special report

3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off Calif.; Apple on trial; ex-NASCAR driver dies at 42

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The threat for tornadoes increases in the Midwest while areas in the South expect damaging winds and hail. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Monday, May 3, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: A packed boat being used in a suspected human smuggling operation capsized off the San Diego coast, killing three; Apple app store goes on trial this week; and former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42, autopsy pending.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Boat Capsizes California

Wreckage and debris from a capsized boat washes ashore at Cabrillo National Monument near where a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Diego. 

3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A packed boat being used in a suspected human smuggling operation capsized Sunday and broke apart in powerful surf along the rocky San Diego coast, killing three people and injuring more than two dozen others, authorities said.

Lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. following reports of an overturned vessel in the waves near the rugged peninsula of Point Loma, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The original call was for a handful of people overboard but as rescuers arrived in boats and jet skis they quickly realized “it was going to be a bigger situation with more people,” said San Diego Lifeguard Services Lt. Rick Romero.  Read more:

***

Apple-App Store On Trial

In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. 

Apple's app store goes on trial in threat to 'walled garden'

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — On Monday, Apple faces one of its most serious legal threats in recent years: A trial that threatens to upend its iron control over its app store, which brings in billions of dollars each year while feeding more than 1.6 billion iPhones, iPads, and other devices.

The federal court case is being brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite. Epic wants to topple the so-called “walled garden” of the app store, which Apple started building 13 years ago as part of a strategy masterminded by co-founder Steve Jobs.

Epic charges that Apple has transformed a once-tiny digital storefront into an illegal monopoly that squeezes mobile apps for a significant slice of their earnings. Apple takes a commission of 15% to 30% on purchases made within apps, including everything from digital items in games to subscriptions. Apple denies Epic’s claims. Read more:

***

NASCAR Obite Eric McClure Auto Racing

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday, May 2, 2021, his family and the series said. He was 42.

Ex-NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42; autopsy pending

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday, his family and the series said. He was 42.

No details were given about his death. McClure had posted on social media as recently as Saturday.

McClure was the nephew of former Cup team owner Larry McClure and spent the majority of his career racing in the Xfinity Series. He made 288 career starts over 14 seasons with a career-best finish of eighth at Daytona in 2013. Read more:

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

Some top headlines this morning: May 3

US begins reuniting some families separated at Mexico border
National Politics
AP

US begins reuniting some families separated at Mexico border

  • By ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday that four families that were separated at the Mexico border during Donald Trump's presidency will be reunited in the United States this week in what Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calls “just the beginning” of a broader effort.

+6
Impact of devastating Indian virus surge spreads to politics
World
AP

Impact of devastating Indian virus surge spreads to politics

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW DELHI (AP) — India recorded 368,147 new coronavirus cases on Monday and 3,417 deaths as a catastrophic surge sweeps through the country.

Mourners gathering Monday for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.
National
AP

Mourners gathering Monday for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

  • Updated
  • 0

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Mourners will gather on Monday for the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina, with eulogists planning to celebrate his legacy and reflect on his life.

+2
US denies Iran claims of prisoner deal; UK plays it down
World
AP

US denies Iran claims of prisoner deal; UK plays it down

  • By MATTHEW LEE and ERIC TUCKER. Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Iran are in active talks over the release of prisoners, a person familiar with the discussions said Sunday as Washington denied a report by Iranian state-run television that deals had been struck.

+10
Prince Harry, Jennifer Lopez make voices heard at Vax Live
National
AP

Prince Harry, Jennifer Lopez make voices heard at Vax Live

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke about the COVID-19 vaccination being safe, Prince Harry urged for the vaccine distribution everywhere and Jennifer Lopez embraced her fully-vaccinated mother on stage during one of the largest concert gatherings in Southern California since the pandemic rocked the world more than a year ago.

Alan Moore working on short stories, 5-volume fantasy series
National
AP

Alan Moore working on short stories, 5-volume fantasy series

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Alan Moore has many, many stories still to tell.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Lebanon

A youth jumps into the Mediterranean Sea off the corniche during a lockdown over Orthodox Easter to curb the spread of coronavirus in Saida, Lebanon, Sunday, May 2, 2021. The lockdown and curfew began early Saturday and lasts into Tuesday morning. 

***

ON THIS DATE

+15
Today in history: May 3

Today in history: May 3

In 1999, some 70 tornadoes roared across Oklahoma and Kansas, and more events that happened on this day in history.

+10
Today in sports history: May 3

Today in sports history: May 3

In 2003, Funny Cide becomes the first gelding since Clyde Van Dusen in 1929 to win the Kentucky Derby. See more sports moments from this date …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Camp High Hopes' Derek Bergman talks about the Sioux City camp

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News