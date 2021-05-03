3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off Calif.; Apple on trial; ex-NASCAR driver dies at 42

Today is Monday, May 3, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: A packed boat being used in a suspected human smuggling operation capsized off the San Diego coast, killing three; Apple app store goes on trial this week; and former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42, autopsy pending.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A packed boat being used in a suspected human smuggling operation capsized Sunday and broke apart in powerful surf along the rocky San Diego coast, killing three people and injuring more than two dozen others, authorities said.

Lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. following reports of an overturned vessel in the waves near the rugged peninsula of Point Loma, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.