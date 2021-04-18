3 killed in 'active shooter' incident in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people were fatally shot in Austin on Sunday and no suspects were in custody, emergency responders said.

Police described it as an "active shooter" incident, according to a report in the Austin American-Statesman.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said it received no reports of other victims. EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said early Sunday afternoon that it was still an active scene and that no arrests have been made.

She said the first 911 call came in at 11:44 a.m. and that three adults were fatally shot.

Stedman said she did not know the exact location where the three people were killed but that emergency personnel responded to an area that included a strip mall, several retail stores with a large apartment complex behind it.

Josh Katzowitz, who had been shopping at the nearby Trader Joe's, said police and ambulances came "pouring in" to the area as he was leaving. He didn't hear any shooting.