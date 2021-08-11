3 major US airlines won't mandate vaccinations for workers

The CEOs of Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines say they are not requiring unvaccinated employees to receive a COVID-19 shot, breaking with United Airlines' mandate that workers get vaccinated by Oct. 25 or face getting fired.

In an internal memo obtained by CNN, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said the airline will "continue to strongly encourage" that workers get vaccinated, but the airline's stance has not shifted.

"Obviously, I am very concerned about the latest Delta variant, and the effect on the health and safety of our employees and our operation, but nothing has changed," Kelly said.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told Good Day New York on Tuesday that 75% of its workforce has already been vaccinated even without a companywide mandate.

In May, Delta became the first major carrier to require that all new hires be vaccinated. United Airlines made a similar announcement in June.