3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open arrivals

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has ruled out any change in the best-of-five set format for men’s singles matches at the season-opening tennis major as three more COVID-19 cases were reported among the international arrivals for the tournament.

There are 72 players now in hard quarantine and unable to practice because of nine active coronavirus cases — an increase in three — among the incoming travelers to Melbourne. There was no immediate indication from health officials Tuesday that there would be any increase in the number of affected players.

In good news for players in lockdown, there were suggestions that some may be allowed to leave their rooms for practice before the 14-day hard quarantine period.

More than 1,200 players, coaches, staff, officials and media have arrived on 17 charter flights since last Thursday to prepare for the Australian Open, which starts Feb. 8. COVID-19 cases have been linked to three flights, from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Qatar and Los Angeles.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said some of the cases linked to the tournament will be reclassified as “non-infectious shedding,” potentially allowing changes for some players in lockdown.