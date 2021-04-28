3 more officers on leave over arrest of woman with dementia

While the officers watched the part of the body camera footage that showed Hopp holding Garner against a patrol car, Hopp said, “Ready for the pop?", suggesting he was aware that he had injured her.

The body camera footage, which can be heard but not seen on the police station video, shows Hopp holding the handcuffed Garner facing away from him against the car. When she tried to turn around and said, as she did repeatedly, that she was trying to go home, he pushed her back against the car and moved her bent left arm up near her head, holding it, saying, “Are you finished? Are you finished? We don't play this game."

About 30 seconds later, Garner began to slump toward the ground. Jalali, who recently arrived, said, “Stand up! We're not going to hold you.”

The videos and lawsuit come amid a national reckoning over the use of force by police against people — including those with mental and physical health conditions.

Hopp arrested Garner in June 2020 after she allegedly left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items. His body camera footage shows Hopp catching up to her as she walked through a field along a road. She shrugged and turned away from him and he quickly grabbed her arm and pushed her 80-pound (36-kilogram) body to the ground.