3 officers plead not guilty in Black man's restraint death

The witnesses “described seeing a casual interaction between the officers and Ellis before Burbank struck Ellis with his car door — there was no sudden, random attack by Ellis as the officers described that night to others,” the probable cause statement said.

In court Friday, Rankine's attorney, Bryan Hershman, sought to distinguish the allegations against his client from those against Burbank and Collins.

“My client was responding to a priority backup call. What happened prior to his arrival he had no knowledge of,” Hershman said. “He just knew there was a fracas when he got there.”

The sheriff’s office botched the initial investigation by failing to disclose for three months that one of its deputies had been involved in restraining Ellis; state law requires independent investigations. The Washington State Patrol took over, and the Attorney General’s Office reviewed its evidence and conducted its own additional investigation.

Ellis had a history of mental illness and addiction. In September 2019, he was found naked after trying to rob a fast food restaurant. A sheriff’s deputy subdued him with a Taser after he refused to remain down on the ground and charged toward law enforcement.