3 students hurt in shooting in high school parking lot

The training given to teachers on how to stop heavy bleeding and what to do when someone starts shooting kept the incident from being worse, Orangeburg County schools superintendent Shawn Foster said.

“We plan for these things, hoping we never have to use them," Foster said.

As Foster spoke Wednesday, a voice on a loudspeaker in the background could be heard reading a continuous stream of names to report to the front office as teachers and staff worked to reunite students with parents.

All 308 students who remained on campus at the time of the shooting were rounded up and taken to safe places, where deputies and others spoke to them to make sure everyone was accounted for, Ravenell said.

Hundreds of parents rushed to the school as news of the shooting spread, and a number were frustrated they could not immediately see their children.

After finding out her 15-year-old son was safe, Tomekia Griffin told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that rising gun violence adds another worry about sending her child to school in person.