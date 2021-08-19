3 students shot in drive-by shooting outside high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina high school will remain closed the rest of this week after three students leaving school for the day were hurt Wednesday in a drive-by shooting just off campus.

The three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the Orangeburg County School District said in a statement.

A person is in custody suspected in the shooting, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, but he did not release a name, age or any charges against the person.

Investigators also did not discuss any motive for the shooting, which happened on the third day back at school.

“We plan for these things, hoping we never have to use them," Orangeburg County schools superintendent Shawn Foster said in a statement to reporters outside the school a few hours after the shooting.

As Foster spoke, a voice on a loudspeaker in the background could be heard reading a continuous stream of names to report to the front office as teachers and staff worked to reunite the 1,100 students at the school with parents.