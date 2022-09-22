 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

3 suspects arrested in $5 million California jewelry heist

  • Updated
  • 0

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Three suspects were arrested this week in connection with a brazen smash-and-grab robbery where $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a high-end Beverly Hills store earlier this year, police said.

Up to six robbers wielding sledgehammers smashed display cases and stole precious gems, designer watches and necklaces from Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills during the middle of the day on March 22.

Police and FBI investigators used surveillance footage to track down three of the suspects, who were arrested Wednesday after officers served search warrants at separate locations.

A 20-year-old man and an an unidentified juvenile were taken into custody in Long Beach, the Beverly Hills Police Department said in a news release.

A third suspect, a man from Gardena, was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers during a traffic stop in Barstow, officials said.

People are also reading…

All three could face multiple charges including commercial burglary and conspiracy, the news release said.

A fourth robbery suspect, a 37-year-old man from Los Angeles, was already in custody for an unrelated offense, police said.

Evidence connecting the suspects to jewelry heist was recovered during Wednesday’s arrests, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days

Authorities say a 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days. Columbia police say Bessie Durham cleaned the Belk at Columbiana Centre for an outside company. Investigators say her body was found Monday after her family filed a missing person report. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom. Investigators say she was seen on camera going into the restroom Thursday morning and didn't come out. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office says there are no signs someone killed Durham or that she was using drugs. Police say the store was open regularly over those four days and they are investigating to see if anyone was negligent.

Watch Now: Related Video

International arms fair held in South Korea as sales increase

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News