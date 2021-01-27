3 teens arrested in house fire that killed 5 from Senegal

Three other people managed to escape by jumping from the second floor of the home. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It’s been a rough year, not just for us but for all of us because of the pandemic. But on top of that, having to deal with the loss of beautiful people like these," said Papa Dia, a family spokesman who also is a Senegalese immigrant. "We are grateful, but we are still in pain. Arrest has been made, but we know it’s not going to bring these beautiful people back.”

Police, fire officials and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are still investigating because there are indications that the fire was arson. Authorities have not elaborated on the evidence because they say they do not want to compromise the investigation.

The blaze was first reported by a police officer at 2:40 a.m. An officer trying to rescue people was pushed back by the fire’s heat. It appeared that those who died were all on the first floor.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said Wednesday he had spoken to Senegal Consul General Elhadji Ndao about the arrests. Hancock described the fire as “one of the most heinous crimes I’ve ever seen or witnessed in our city, as mayor or otherwise. ... It hit me to the core.”

