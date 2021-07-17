3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three of the Democratic state lawmakers who fled Texas to stymie a Republican-backed effort to impose broad new voting restrictions have tested positive for COVID-19, the Texas House's Democratic Caucus director said Saturday.

One lawmaker tested positive Friday and the other two did so on Saturday, according to caucus director Phillip Martin. All three were fully vaccinated against the disease, according to Martin, who declined to release their names or conditions to “respect the privacy of Members and their personal health.”

More than 50 Texas lawmakers arrived in Washington on Monday after leaving their home state on a private charter flight. They received criticism from Republicans and others after a photo showed them maskless on the plane, though federal pandemic guidelines don’t require masks to be worn on private aircraft.

Martin said it is not known where or when the three were infected.

“We don't know. In order to be on the plane everybody had to be fully vaccinated,” according to Martin.