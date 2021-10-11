 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

3 US-based economists win Nobel Prize; Southwest's canceled flights; storms rock central US

  • 0

The multi-day severe weather outbreak continues as the threat for tornadoes shifts towards the Midwest. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast.

Today is Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history: 

TOP STORIES

Nobel Economics

Permanent Secretary of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Goran K Hansson, center, announces the 2021 Nobel prize for economics, flanked by members of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Peter Fredriksson, left, and Eva Mork, during a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. From left on the screen above are the winners David Card of the University of California at Berkeley; Joshua Angrist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Guido Imbens from Stanford University. 

3 US-based economists receive economics Nobel Prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three U.S-based economists won the 2021 Nobel prize for economics on Monday for pioneering research on the labor market impacts of minimum wage, immigration and education, and for creating the scientific framework to allow conclusions to be drawn from such studies that can’t use traditional methodology. 

Canadian-born David Card of the University of California at Berkeley was awarded one half of the prize, while the other half was shared by Joshua Angrist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Dutch-born Guido Imbens, 58, from Stanford University.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three have “completely reshaped empirical work in the economic sciences.”

***

Southwest Airlines-Canceled Flights

In this frame grab from cellphone video, passengers look for information on their flights, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Dallas Love Field. Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. 

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 Sunday flights

People are also reading…

NEW YORK (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather.

The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights in total, or 29% of its schedule, as of 7 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line was Allegiant, which canceled 6% of its flights. American Airlines canceled 5% of its flights, while Spirit canceled 4% on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. On Saturday, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 800 flights.

***

Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

COWETA, Okla. (AP) — Several reported tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage but no immediate word of deaths or injuries.

The severe weather system also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

Tornado warnings and reports of damage popped up across Oklahoma beginning Sunday afternoon. An exact number of tornadoes that touched down was not yet available as of early Monday.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Oct. 11

3 US-based economists receive economics Nobel Prize
World
AP

3 US-based economists receive economics Nobel Prize

  • Updated
  • 0

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three U.S-based economists won the 2021 Nobel prize for economics on Monday for pioneering research on the labor market impacts of minimum wage, immigration and education, and for creating the scientific framework to allow conclusions to be drawn from such studies that can’t use traditional methodology.

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
National
AP

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

  • By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Business Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather.

Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US
National
AP

Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

  • Updated
  • 0

COWETA, Okla. (AP) — Several reported tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage but no immediate word of deaths or injuries.

Merck asks US FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill
National Politics
AP

Merck asks US FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill

  • By MATTHEW PERRONE AP Health Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its pill against COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new and easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic.

UK police won't act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim
Entertainment
AP

UK police won't act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — British police have announced they will not take any action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her.

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets
National Politics
AP

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

  • By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms
National
AP

Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms

  • By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and “nudging" teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that's not conducive to their well-being.

Larson wins Charlotte as Elliott and Harvick continue feud
Sports

Larson wins Charlotte as Elliott and Harvick continue feud

  • By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Rick Hendrick first began to worry when Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman had electrical issues at nearly same time.

NFL Today, Week 5
Sports

NFL Today, Week 5

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SCOREBOARD

Sky open WNBA Finals with 91-77 win over Mercury
Sports

Sky open WNBA Finals with 91-77 win over Mercury

  • By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — The Chicago Sky had the talent to make deep runs into the WNBA playoffs the past few years, yet lacked the missing piece to rea…

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX 49ers Cardinals Football

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) loses his helmet on a hit by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kylie Fitts (49) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City fallen firefighter memorial ceremony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News