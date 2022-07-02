 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3-year-old boy dies after fall from 29th floor NYC apartment

NEW YORK (AP) — A 3-year-old boy has died after falling from a 29th floor balcony of a New York City apartment building on Saturday morning, police said.

Officers found the injured toddler lying on a 3rd floor scaffolding after receiving a 911 call at 11:09 a.m. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“We believe the child exited through a window, but exactly how that occurred is under investigation at the time,” a police spokesperson told The Associated Press. The apartment is located in the Taino Towers residential complex in Harlem.

New York City law requires owners of buildings with three or more apartments to install window guards if a child age 10 years or younger lives there or if a tenant or occupant requests them. It's unclear whether window guards were installed in this particular apartment.

The spokesperson said the child's death is under “active investigation” and police are speaking with two individuals who were inside the apartment when the boy fell.

