3-year-old girl is brain-dead after being hit by stray bullet in East St. Louis, aunt says

The girl is the daughter of Claudia Rowling and Curtis Stringer. Samuels is the sister of Rowling, who suffered a massive stroke 15 days after giving birth to Calyia, Samuels said. Rowling lost some speech and has some right-side paralysis from the stroke, said Samuels, who has medical power-of-attorney for her sister.

Because of the mother’s health, relatives and friends pitched in to help the parents raise Calyia.

“Calyia’s mom has been fighting since the birth just to be here with her,” Samuels said. “Calyia was a very joyful little girl. She was loved by a lot of people and she had a lot of support.”

Calyia was an only child. She loved unicorns and enjoyed spending time outdoors riding her bike.

Samuels said the family has a message for the community: “We just really need them to know that we want justice and we want anyone with information to come forward.”

“She was an innocent child,” Samuels added.

East St. Louis police Chief Kendall Perry, who responded to the shooting scene along with other officers, said he is concerned about an escalation of violence in the wake of the shooting.