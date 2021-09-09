3-year-old girl is brain-dead after being hit by stray bullet in East St. Louis, aunt says

EAST ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet Sunday night at an East St. Louis public housing complex has been declared brain-dead at a hospital, and her family has decided to donate her organs, the girl’s aunt said Wednesday.
Relatives identified her as Calyia Elizabeth Stringer.
She was asleep in bed at her father’s apartment when a bullet struck her under the left eye, said her aunt, Mariesha Samuels, 37, of Belleville. Calyia’s father and grandmother were in the apartment but were not hurt, she said.
Housing authority public safety chief Cortez Slack said people were shooting at each other around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Roosevelt Homes, 1328 North 44th Street. A bullet pierced a window and hit the girl, Slack said.
East St. Louis police and the Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting but did not announce any arrests or release a description of any suspects.
Calyia was taken to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
“Doctors told us she was brain-dead almost instantly,” Samuels said.
The family agreed to donate her organs, and that process began Tuesday evening. As of Wednesday afternoon, the St. Louis medical examiner’s office had not received a formal declaration of death.
The girl is the daughter of Claudia Rowling and Curtis Stringer. Samuels is the sister of Rowling, who suffered a massive stroke 15 days after giving birth to Calyia, Samuels said. Rowling lost some speech and has some right-side paralysis from the stroke, said Samuels, who has medical power-of-attorney for her sister.
Because of the mother’s health, relatives and friends pitched in to help the parents raise Calyia.
“Calyia’s mom has been fighting since the birth just to be here with her,” Samuels said. “Calyia was a very joyful little girl. She was loved by a lot of people and she had a lot of support.”
Calyia was an only child. She loved unicorns and enjoyed spending time outdoors riding her bike.
Samuels said the family has a message for the community: “We just really need them to know that we want justice and we want anyone with information to come forward.”
“She was an innocent child,” Samuels added.
East St. Louis police Chief Kendall Perry, who responded to the shooting scene along with other officers, said he is concerned about an escalation of violence in the wake of the shooting.
Katie Kull and Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Today’s top pics: Texas Voting Bills and more
APTOPIX Austria Scotland WCup 2022 Soccer
APTOPIX Ireland Serbia WCup 2022 Soccer
APTOPIX Bolivia National Dance Day
APTOPIX Voting Bills Texas
APTOPIX Netherlands Turkey WCup 2022 Soccer
APTOPIX Biden
APTOPIX Kenya Clean Air Day
APTOPIX Greece Theodorakis
APTOPIX Brazil Independence Day
APTOPIX US Open Tennis
APTOPIX China Fashion Week
APTOPIX US Open Tennis
APTOPIX Hurricane Ida Louisiana
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain Schools
APTOPIX Reds Cubs Baseball
APTOPIX Mariners Astros Baseball
APTOPIX Philippines Storm
APTOPIX India Christian Festival
APTOPIX Mexico Earthquake
APTOPIX China Fashion Week
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Malaysia
APTOPIX Italy Venice Film Festival 2021 Kapitan Volkonogov Bezhal Photo Call
Kim Bell • 314-340-8115
@kbellpd on Twitter