$302M in BP oil spill money budgeted to restore ecosystems

The five Texas projects include $24.3 million given final approval to plan for and buy large, high-quality coastal zone tracts including urban green corridors, riparian, prairie and other upland, wooded wetlands, or bay and chenier wetlands.

“This program aims to preserve the existing environment now rather than attempt to replace the resources once they are lost,” the report said.

Florida’s five projects include $27 million -- $6.8 million for planning and $20.3 million budgeted for later implementation of “a suite of linked, high-priority water quality improvement projects” along the Gulf Coast. Those may include stormwater treatment, wastewater reuse, septic tank abatement, sediment reduction, and land acquisition.

Alabama is leading three projects which cross into Florida and total $40 million. The biggest is $35.1 million to plan and put into effect water quality improvements in Mobile Bay and Mobile-Tensaw Delta in Alabama, and Perdido Bay and River in Alabama and Florida. That project is getting $16.1 million in planning money, with $19 million budgeted.

Alabama is also getting $1 million for more planning to improve the flow of water in Justin’s Bay, located within an island in Mobile Bay.