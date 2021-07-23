316 people are shot every day in America. Here are 5 stories

Brione and Todriana went everywhere together, so much so that people would ask Brione why she was always hanging out with a 12-year-old. “I said if you knew her, you would want her everywhere you went," Brione said.

Brione was with Todriana the night she died May 30. The two had been at an end-of-school party for young kids and needed to charge their phones so they could let their grandmother know to open the door when they came home. They stopped by another party to get a charger from Brione's brother. During the few minutes they were there, someone opened fire outside. Two people were wounded and Todriana, who was shot in the leg and head, died. So far, five people have been arrested and charged in the shooting.

After a 2019 that marked the lowest number of homicides in nearly half a century, New Orleans saw the number of people killed skyrocket in 2020. And this year homicides are up about 16% over the same time last year.

Todriana would have been 13 on September 20, and the family plans to have a special celebration in her honor then.

“You never know when they walk off from you, that you’re never going to see them alive again," said her grandmother.

———

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.