3rd guilty plea in South Carolina nuclear project failure

In another interview last month, Churchman admitted his initial statements had been lies, according to prosecutors.

“This guilty plea shows that the investigation into the V.C. Summer nuclear debacle did not end with the former SCANA executives,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart said in a statement. “We are committed to seeing this case through and holding all individual and corporate wrongdoers accountable.”

The implosion spawned multiple lawsuits, some by ratepayers claiming company executives knew the project was doomed and misled consumers and regulators as they petitioned for a series of rate hikes.

Dominion Energy ultimately paid more than $6.8 billion to buy out SCANA's stock, also assuming its consolidated net debts of $6.6 billion. Lawmakers mulled selling Santee Cooper but last week signed off on an overhaul proposal that leaves the utility publicly owned.

Two top-level executives have already pleaded guilty in the multiyear federal fraud investigation into the failure, which cost ratepayers more than $2 billion and has been probed by state lawmakers.