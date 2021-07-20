3rd suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Chicago 7-year-old

CHICAGO (AP) — A man wanted in the slaying of a 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot at in April at a McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago has been taken into custody.

Neither the Chicago Police Department nor the FBI immediately provided any details about Devontay Anderson, 21, other than to say he was arrested Monday in Chicago. In a text, Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern said charges were pending.

Authorities have been searching Adams since shortly after the April 18 slaying of Jaslyn Adams.

Two other suspects have also been charged with first-degree murder and remain in custody: Demond Goudy, 21, and Marion Lewis, 18, who was arrested in late April on Chicago's West Side after a SWAT team surrounded the residence where he was tracked. Lewis was shot by police and taken into custody after he crashed his vehicle trying to elude officers and then tried to steal a family's car on the Eisenhower Expressway.