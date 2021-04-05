 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area
0 comments
AP

4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 4.0 magnitude earthquake gave the Los Angeles area a jolt before dawn Monday.

The 4:44 a.m. quake was centered in the Inglewood area east of Los Angeles International Airport, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It also was relatively deep, at 12 miles (19.9 kilometers).

The USGS said light shaking was reported across the greater metropolitan area and no significant damage was expected.

“Would have been felt by most people awake in LA,” veteran seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted.

A magnitude 3.3 tremor was the largest of several foreshocks, and a series of small aftershocks followed.

“The aftershocks are normal,” Jones said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some Florida residents hesitant to leave amid evacuations

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News