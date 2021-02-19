 Skip to main content
4.2-magnitude earthquake rattles across Oklahoma and Kansas
It would seem as though Oklahoma finally took a mighty shiver as the state is set to exit several days of subfreezing temperatures. 

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 4.2-magnitude earthquake about 4 miles southwest of Manchester just before 8 a.m. Friday.

Preliminary reports indicate the quake was about 4.35 miles deep and followed a 2.9-magnitude earthquake Thursday night southeast of Jefferson, about 40 miles away. 

Most people who felt the Friday quake lived about 50-150 miles from its epicenter, according to the USGS's Did You Feel It? data collection program. Early data almost painted a triangle of residents reporting weak to moderate shaking in and between Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Salina, Kansas.  

The quake measurement came close but stopped short of making itself comparable with Oklahoma's greatest recorded earthquakes. A 5.6 centered near Prague in 2011 holds the record. 

The magnitude was initially measured at 4.8, which would have tied it for the fourth-largest recorded in the state along with three other previously recorded quakes — near Fairview in 2016 and Prague twice in 2011 — but it was later revised to 4.5 and eventually 4.2. 

Prior to Friday, Oklahoma's most recent 4.2-quake was last year on June 20, 2020. A 4.4 was recorded near Medford in 2019. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

