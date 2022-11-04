4 days to go: VP Harris fights for Dems' future — and her own; GOP optimistic in Minn.; and more

There are 4 days until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, the latest polls and key races in focus.

VP Harris fights for Democrats' future — and her own

BOSTON (AP) — Ruby Brown beamed with excitement in a community college gymnasium as she waited for Vice President Kamala Harris to take the stage at a political rally for the Democratic ticket in Massachusetts

“As soon as her name was announced, I said I had to find a way to go,” said Brown, 58.

The midterms are just days away, with control of Congress and statehouses across the country up for grabs, but Brown and her friends were really hoping for a hint of what might happen a few years down the line.

“That’s why we’re here,” said Lisa Palmer-Glover, 56. “To see what’s next on the plate.”

The comments are just a glimpse of the expectations and special scrutiny that Harris faces as the first person of color and first woman to be vice president — and someone who campaigned for the top job before agreeing to be Joe Biden’s running mate. Full story here:

SENATE IN FOCUS: ARIZONA

Republican momentum in Arizona deepens Democratic worries over Senate Nowhere in the country has the struggle between election denialists and democracy defenders played out in more vivid detail than in Arizona, w…

Real Clear Politics polling average: Sen. Mark Kelly (D) 48.2%, Blake Masters (R) 47.2%

HOUSE IN FOCUS: VIRGINIA'S 2ND DISTRICT

Luria makes final case for democracy, vies for Black voters Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria is spending the closing days of her reelection campaign in the new parts of her Virginia district to gain the support of Black residents whose votes could well determine if she gets a third term. The church visits and front yard barbecues are different settings for the former Navy commander, who has often campaigned with a military backdrop. But Luria finds herself in a dead heat with her Republican challenger as she tries to make the closing argument that this race is a referendum on democracy itself.

WE EXPLAIN

EXPLAINER: Threats to US election security grow more complex Top U.S. election security officials say current threats to the nation's voting systems are more complex than ever. The task of protecting those systems has become increasingly more difficult as next week's midterms loom. That's partly because millions of Americans embrace unfounded conspiracy theories about supposed election-rigging. Election officials are girding for harassment, intimidation and even physical violence at polling places and elections offices during and after voting, as ballots are counted and results certified. Making matters worse, global rivals are expected to deepen disinformation efforts. Experts say a disruptive cyberattack also is possible. Russia, Iran and China may have fewer qualms these days about destabilization-inducing aggression.

