4 dead after sheriff’s office helicopter crash in New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Four people have been killed in a crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, authorities said Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials said three people from the sheriff’s office and a county firefighter were aboard the helicopter when it went down near Las Vegas, New Mexico, about 123 miles (197 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said the Bell UH-1H helicopter crashed around 10 p.m. Saturday.

New Mexico State Police confirmed the crash and the fatalities around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said the four people aboard the helicopter were heading back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters with a wildfire.

They didn’t immediately identify the four who died or disclose any details about the crash.

“There are no known survivors,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said in a statement. “At this time the investigation into this incident is in its preliminary stages.”

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

Authorities said the Metro 2 helicopter’s last recorded position was 2:32 p.m. Saturday near Las Vegas.

Bernalillo County Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty posted on social media that she was “absolutely devastated" to hear of the fatal crash.

This story has been corrected to show that Las Vegas, New Mexico, is northeast of Albuquerque, not southeast.

