4 dead in Tennessee as record rains cause flash flooding

"I am smiling but our hearts are devastated," Pastor Jarod Smith said at the start of an online service. "We are standing in our worship center and there's just not enough words to describe what it actually looks like."

Nashville Fire Chief William Swann said swift-water teams were placed on standby in anticipation of the storms. At least 130 people were rescued from cars, apartments and homes, while about 40 dogs were moved from a Nashville boarding kennel, Camp Bow Wow, to another location.

Cooper said first responders walked along creek beds Sunday and worked with the Red Cross to canvass affected neighborhoods.

To the south in Williamson County, over 34 swift water rescues were carried out, according to county Emergency Management Agency Director Todd Horton. As many as 18 homes in one neighborhood had to be evacuated.

A portion of Interstate 40 was temporarily shut down due to high water that stranded a vehicle and its driver. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and to safety, the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Nashville tweeted. First responders also told drivers to avoid part of I-24 south of Nashville.