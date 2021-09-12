4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — An explosion rocked an apartment building in suburban Atlanta on Sunday, causing the three-story structure to partially collapse and leaving four people with minor injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the explosion was unknown, but a local utility had received a call from a resident about a strong odor of gas shortly before the midday blast, according to DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Carter. He said 90% of the building had been searched and officials were in the process of shoring up the rest of the complex so rescuers could continue searching for anyone who might be trapped.

Captain Jaeson Daniels said two people were unaccounted for and may have been in one of three apartments that had completely collapsed. Rescuers haven't been able to enter those apartments due to instability of the overall structure.

“We are attempting to look for those two unaccounted for people,” he said. “Those people may not have been here when the explosion happened.”

A helicopter and drones circled above the structure as the local Red Cross began canvassing residents to see who might need help finding accommodations. The partially collapsed building and several others nearby were evacuated. Residents were told that Monday was the earliest they could return to their homes.