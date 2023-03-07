Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' State of the State speech is likely to be more about making a case to lead the country rather than an assessment of Florida’s future. Tuesday's address comes as DeSantis builds momentum for a presidential run and marks the start of Florida's annual 60-day legislative session. He's traveled the country talking about how America should be more like Florida. This session, that means issues like telling teachers what pronouns they can use for students, making guns more available to Floridians and keeping keeping immigrants who are in the country illegally out of the state. So far that approach has worked for DeSantis, who won reelection last year by nearly 20 points.