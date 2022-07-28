 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

4 killed and 6 hurt in California highway head-on crash

  • Updated
  • 0

RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed and six were injured in a head-on crash between a sedan and an SUV carrying a Mexican family of seven on vacation, authorities said.

The crash on a two-lane highway notorious for collisions happened Wednesday night in the small city of Rio Vista, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Sacramento, Rio Vista Police Chief John Mazer told reporters.

The sedan had three occupants that authorities estimated were in their 20s and several victims were ejected from the vehicles.

Authorities did not identify them but Mazer said that one driver was among the dead. The six injured people were hospitalized and authorities did not disclose their conditions.

While the speed limit on the stretch of State Route 12 where the accident happened is 55 mph (88 kph), many people drive faster, Mazer said.

People are also reading…

“People see wide open roads and they just go for it and often it ends like this,” he said.

The cause of the crash that Mazer called the worst he has seen on the highway was under investigation. He said alcoholic beverage containers were found at the crash scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four dead at Iowa State Park

Four dead at Iowa State Park

A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

White House offers Russia a deal to release basketball star Brittney Griner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News