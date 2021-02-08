4 La. State Police troopers charged in excessive force cases

All three troopers used excessive force while handcuffing a motorist who exited a vehicle and “immediately laid on the ground in a compliant position,” State Police said in a news release. They also are accused of turning off their body cameras.

Brown is charged with falsifying use of force and arrest reports and failing to “indicate and provide video evidence,” according to the news release.

It was not immediately clear whether the troopers had defense attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

State Police also booked Brown on new charges in a July 2019 drug arrest that followed a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish.

Brown and another trooper, Randall Dickerson, 34, used “excessive and unjustifiable force on the handcuffed driver, deactivated body worn cameras and reported untruthful statements regarding the alleged resistance by the suspect,” State Police said in the news release.

Brown had been arrested in December on battery and malfeasance charges in yet another incident involving a man who says authorities followed him to his house, dragged him from his car and beat and kicked him, breaking his ribs.