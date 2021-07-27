4 Miami Beach officers relieved of duty in use of force case

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four police officers have been relieved of duty following the arrest of a man who said he was filming the arrest of another man inside the lobby of a Miami Beach hotel.

Khalid Vaughn, 28, told WPLG he was in the lobby with his friend early Monday when officers were arresting the other man. They turned their attention to him when he started recording the arrest with his cellphone, he said.

“I started recording it. They already got him in handcuffs. They beat him, turned around, charged me down, beat me,” Vaughn told the TV station after he was released from jail later Monday. “Punched me, elbowed me in the face.”

In a statement released Monday night, Miami Beach police Chief Richard Clements said he had “serious concerns about the force utilized" during the arrest of Vaughn, who told WPLG that officers left him with cuts on his face and a busted lip.

The officers went into the hotel lobby to arrest Dalonta Crudup, 24, who they said struck a bicycle patrol officer while driving a scooter recklessly. That officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of leg injuries.