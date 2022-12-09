 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

4 tips to get ahead of holiday season supply chain shortages | PennyWise podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Could more disruptions in the supply chain lead to new shortages on store shelves?

Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, a Personal Finance Expert with Nerd Wallet, to learn if supply chain issues are expected to derail the holidays. Kimberly also shares four things to consider right now -- from retailers overstocking to weather and strikes impacting items you may have on your shopping list.

More from Kimberly on NerdWallet:

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mozambique ex-president’s son, 10 others jailed over corruption

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News