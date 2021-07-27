 Skip to main content
4-year-old dies after he shoots himself in the head in North Carolina. He found the gun underneath a couch cushion, police say.
4-year-old dies after he shoots himself in the head in North Carolina. He found the gun underneath a couch cushion, police say.

HIGH POINT — A 4-year-old child shot himself in the head Sunday night after finding the gun under a couch cushion, High Point police said in a news release.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, High Point officers were summoned to the scene at 805 Worth St.

Officers found the boy lying on the living room floor, suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

Officers began rendering aid to the child and transported him to High Point Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the release.

Cindy V. Gibson-Harris.JPG

Cindy V. Gibson-Harris

Detectives interviewed people at the scene and learned that several adults, including the homeowner, 30-year-old Cindy V. Gibson-Harris, were having dinner, playing cards, drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana, police said.

Jasmine E. Fagan.JPG

Jasmine E. Fagan

The child was left unattended in the living room where he found the gun and shot himself, according to the release.

A search warrant was obtained and officials located two additional firearms, multiple firearm accessories, ammunition, marijuana and cocaine, police said.

Gibson-Harris was charged with felony possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substances. She was being held at the High Point jail under $25,000 secured bail.

The child's mother, Jasmine E. Fagan, 29, of High Point, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse. She was being held at the jail under $50,000 secured bail.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

