 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

40 photos of Prince William through the years as he celebrates his 40th birthday

  • 0

Prince William's position as the eventual heir to throne was, of course, sealed at his birth on June 21, 1982, the first son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. That put him in the public eye from the second that Charles and Diana presented him to the TV cameras outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The world has watched William from his school days in London to his courtship of Kate Middleton at St. Andrews University in Scotland and their spectacular marriage at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William turns 40 today. Here's a look at his life through the years, in 40 photos:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What we know about how Pence's day unfolded on Jan. 6

What we know about how Pence's day unfolded on Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in the spotlight as the Jan. 6 committee turns its focus to former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to persuade Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. But Pence rejected Trump's public and private pressure. He remained on the Capitol grounds throughout the rioting and returned to preside over the formal vote count.

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil's Soapbox Cart Championship kicks off

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News