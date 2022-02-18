40-ton arches collapse over NC bridge. Wooden beams were in place less than a year.

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said last spring the 40-ton arches over the City Walk pedestrian bridge would be a feature “that is safe, and it’ll be exactly what we’re supposed to have, and it’ll last forever.”

On Friday morning, Guess said he was grateful no one was hurt when the wooden arches fell onto the adjacent Main Avenue bridge around midnight.

Assistant City Manager Rodney Miller was among the officials assessing the scene Friday morning. As he was walking away, he would only say the investigation is ongoing.

When asked about the cause, Miller said: “Have no idea.”

Guess said a windy night might have played a role in the collapse of the arches. A press release from the city also referenced the arch falling “during (Thursday) night’s storm.”

Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said he was skeptical of the winds being an explanation for the collapse.

He said the highest wind speed recorded at the Hickory Regional Airport, which is located about 4 miles from the arches, was 33 mph and the highest recorded wind in the county was 42 mph in Newton. He did acknowledge potential for somewhat higher gusts in the area of the arches.

“Forty mile-per-hour wind gusts are not a normal, everyday thing but it’s definitely not out of the realm in our area to see those,” Powell said. “… We didn’t see any widespread trees coming down from those wind gusts.”

Guess said taxpayers would not bear a cost because of the warranty on the arches.

He said the initial evaluation of the Main Avenue bridge showed it to be safe but further assessments are needed. The city will work with other experts and agencies, such as the N.C. Department of Transportation, he said. There was some damage to at least one side of the bridge.

When asked to respond to public concerns and questions regarding the arches, Guess said, “I would tell anyone that we did everything according to the rules and according to the professionals, the architects, the engineers. I don’t know what else we could have done that we didn’t do.”

Councilman Tony Wood said the city’s focus now should be figuring out what happened in order to “integrate (that information) and do something even better than what we had before.”

The arches were a centerpiece for the City Walk in downtown Hickory, a project that was funded through the $40 million bond referendum in 2014. At a cost of approximately $750,000, the arches accounted for around 5% of the $14.3 million City Walk contract.

They were up for less than a year. The official dedication of the City Walk and lighting of the arches was two months ago.

There had been problems with the arches before.

The installation of the second arch was delayed last year after part of the wood splintered. Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said then the arch was fixed using a combination of adhesives, clamps and screws.

The city did not say what adhesive was used. At one point, the manufacturer recommended using Gorilla Glue.

City Walk contractor Neill Grading & Construction and engineering firm John Wood Group PLC are assessing the damage, the city said in a statement. An investigation is underway to determine the contributing factors that led to the fall of the arches. Until that investigation is complete, the debris cannot be removed, the release said.

A statement posted to Neill Grading’s Facebook page on Friday said that the company “had no direct involvement in the design, manufacture, or erection of the decorative wooden arches” and that its subcontractor, Dane Construction, handled the installation.

The arches were built by Western Wood Structures in Oregon and shipped across the country.

On social media and on a street near the arches, there was frustration.

Hickory resident Kim Hudson, 55, was among those who came out to see the collapsed arches. She called it an embarrassment for the city.

“I’m really disappointed, and I’d like to have some transparency into how the city decided to spend the money for the bond referendum and why this is such a complete disaster,” Hudson said.

Another Hickory resident, 72-year-old Kris Ferguson, said: “We saw this coming. You don’t have to be a psychic to see this was going to fail.”

Guess said there has been no discussion of what might replace the arches.

Councilman Wood said the feedback he received on Friday consisted of people providing support and encouragement for city leaders.

“Every telephone call I have received today has been positive and that has been amazing because you would think that there would be some negativity come out,” Wood said. “Now, I’m sure that social media is doing its thing. There’s always going to be detractors.”

Councilwoman Jill Patton said she, too, had received positive messages in the wake of the collapse.

“The support that I have received and the phone calls and text messages have been overwhelmingly supportive of saying, ‘Let’s just go back to the drawing board and do something bigger and better,’” Patton said. “We’ve had setbacks as a city in the past and we always pull together. We have a vision of what we want and what we want the city to be, and people are already talking about new ideas for it.”

She added, “I think so often it is naysayers that love to jump on something and beat it with a stick when we have to have time to assess what it is …”

Kevin Griffin, kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com, is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

