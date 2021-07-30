$400 million donation to fund Kalamazoo government projects

City officials provided no information about the donor (or donors) except to say that the gift was from one or more longtime residents. Former Mayor Bobby Hopewell, who helped engineer the original $70 million donation and set up the foundation, called the commitment a demonstration of loyalty to Kalamazoo that those living outside the tight-knit city might not understand.

“We all know that whoever the donors are, with that kind of money, you can live anywhere you want,” Hopewell said. “You could give your money to anything you want. But instead you gave it to the community.”

With its half-a-billion-dollar endowment, Kalamazoo has one-of-a-kind charitable backing, something every mayor “would die for,” Hopewell noted. By comparison, 10 foundations — many of them national grant makers like Ford and Knight — joined with the Detroit Institute of Arts to put up $466 million in 2014 to pay the pension debts of then-bankrupt Detroit. That was a one-time bailout, and it was for a city with a population almost 10 times the size of Kalamazoo.