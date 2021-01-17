 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4th victim dies after gunman's attacks in Chicago, suburbs
View Comments
AP

4th victim dies after gunman's attacks in Chicago, suburbs

{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO (AP) — A 61-year-old woman became the fourth person to die from a series of shootings this month by a Chicago gunman who was later killed in a suburban police shootout, authorities said Sunday.

Marta Torres, an Evanston woman who had been in critical condition for a week after being shot at an IHOP, died Saturday at a hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. Her autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

According to police, 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, of Chicago, shot seven people in a series of attacks Jan. 9 over a roughly four-hour period. Most of the attacks happened on Chicago's South Side before Nightengale drove to Evanston, just north of the city, where he shot Torres before officers killed him during a shootout. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 81 years old.

Authorities have not released a motive in the killings, which they described as random. Nightengale posted numerous disturbing and nonsensical short videos on Facebook before the killings. In one one he brandished a gun; in another he threatened to “blow up the whole community.”

The other three people who were killed were Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old University of Chicago student from China, 20-year-old Anthony Faulkner and 46-year-old security guard Aisha Nevell.

Updated conditions on the three others injured, a 15-year-old girl, 77-year-old woman and 81-year-old woman, were not immediately available.

Tiffany McNeal, the mother of the 15-year-old girl, Damia Smith, told The Chicago Tribune last week that her daughter was fighting for her life at a children's hospital.

“She’s holding on,” McNeal said. “They’re just saying it’s not looking good. But I’m believing. I’m believing in God.”

Nightenagle, a father of twin girls, listed work over the years as a janitor, security guard and forklift operator, according to his LinkedIn page.

“He was fighting some demons,” a relative, Annette Nightengale, told The Chicago Sun-Times. “He had some problems.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Jan. 17

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News