4th warden in 18 months at embattled jail where Epstein died

Messages seeking comment were sent to Licon-Vitale.

Licon-Vitale, the former head of the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, was appointed warden of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in January 2020. She took over from an interim warden who replaced Lamine N’Diaye, the warden in charge at the time of Epstein’s suicide, who was transferred to another job in the agency.

Epstein’s death a month after his arrest on child sex trafficking charges has been a lingering shadow over the 600-inmate facility in lower Manhattan.

The Justice Department's inspector general has yet to complete an investigation into lapses that allowed the disgraced financier to end his life. Two correctional officers responsible for monitoring him that night are awaiting trial on charges they lied on prison records because they were sleeping and browsing the internet instead of doing their jobs.

Licon-Vitale faced an immense challenge in trying to turn the facility around, hampered by issues such as the coronavirus pandemic and a major contraband sweep, as well as staffing shortages and dwindling supplies early in the pandemic.