5 dead at Milwaukee home; homicide investigation underway

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people were found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides, authorities said.

Milwaukee Police responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where four men and one woman were found dead, Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said during a Sunday evening news conference. The victims’ identities are pending.

“Citizens of our community had concerns with the occupants that resided there,” Formolo said. “It’s a normal call for us to respond to. We do it all the time.”

The motive and information regarding any suspects was not immediately known, Formolo said. He said there is no information to suggest that there is a threat to the community.

Autopsies will be performed Monday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office said.

