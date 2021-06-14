5 lawsuits from Hoboken train crash settled for $8 million

More than $8 million has been paid to settle five lawsuits stemming from the deadly crash of a New Jersey Transit train in 2016, including one filed by the family of a woman who was killed.

Attorneys representing Fabiola Bittar de Kroon and four other plaintiffs who had suffered injuries revealed the amount Monday. New Jersey Transit had announced the settlement with de Kroon and some of the other plaintiffs last month but hadn't specified an amount.

“This was a preventable catastrophe, and we and our clients are hopeful that NJT has now implemented and will continue to implement all the necessary safety improvement — systemwide, from rail operations to crew medical screenings — to protect its passengers, agency personnel, and the general public from harm," attorneys Tom Kline and Robert J. Mongeluzzi, who represented the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

The attorneys didn't specify how the $8.15 million will be divided among the individual plaintiffs. In addition to de Kroon, settlements were reached on behalf of Bagya Subramaniam, Sheldon Kest, Karl Ward and Alexis Valle.