5 shot, hurt in Washington state Walmart amid altercation

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A customer and an employee of a Walmart were shot and injured along with three young men that authorities said were involved in an altercation inside the store late Sunday, police said.

The Seattle Times reported police received calls about shots being fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men who were already in the store, police said.

Injured in the shooting were a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and the three 19-year-old men allegedly involved in the altercation, police said. Authorities did not announce any arrests and did not know the conditions of the victims.

Three victims were taken to a hospital by emergency workers and two arrived in private vehicles, police said.

Mount Vernon is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Seattle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

