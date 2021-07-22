5 takeaways from President Biden's CNN town hall

2. Selling the plan

Biden entered Wednesday's town hall just as a test vote failed on his much-touted bipartisan infrastructure plan, an early blow that Biden declared "irrelevant."

Still, he and his aides have signaled the coming weeks will be essential for enacting his sweeping agenda before midterm election season heats up. So, too, is the clock ticking on fulfilling his campaign promise to work with Republicans to prove that democracy is still functional.

Biden acknowledged it was a question he's receiving from foreign leaders, who asked him whether the US will "ever get it together." And he said a proliferation of conspiracy theories was making working together more difficult, citing one that "Biden is hiding people and sucking the blood of children."

Still, the President insisted working together remained his north star, including when he was questioned by a member of the audience about the "utopian need to gain bipartisan support."

"I may be the wrong guy to talk to," Biden warned, an acknowledgment he wasn't planning to give up any time soon on his insistence that Republicans and Democrats can work together.