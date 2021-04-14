5 things to know for April 14: Covid, police violence, Afghanistan, Russia, abortion

1. Coronavirus

CDC advisers are due to meet today to review cases of blood clots among people who received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. Six people out of an estimated 6.8 million who got the shot have developed a rare and severe type of blood clot, leading the CDC and the FDA to recommend a pause of the single-shot vaccine. All six cases were among women between the ages of 18 and 48. The pause shouldn't affect planned vaccination rates too much in the US, but it could increase vaccine hesitancy, even though Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts said their confidence in Covid-19 vaccines is still high. Meanwhile, global cases of coronavirus have climbed for seven straight weeks now, according to the World Health Organization, a sure sign the pandemic is far from over.