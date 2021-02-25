5 things to know for February 25: Covid, stimulus, immigration, Australia, CIA probe

2. Stimulus

The stimulus bill is headed to a House floor vote as early as tomorrow, and Republicans are still set to mount an opposition despite findings from a recent poll that 7 of 10 Americans support it. They'd be arguing against legislation intended to help speed the delivery of vaccines; send direct payments of up to $1,400; extend key pandemic unemployment programs; provide aid to struggling small business owners; and dedicate nearly $130 billion for K-12 schools to reopen. Right now, all eyes are on Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough , who is set to decide whether the bill can include the provision of a $15 minimum wage. The parliamentarian, by the way, is a legal adviser to the Senate who interprets the body's rules and procedures.

3. Immigration

Lawyers are slowly making progress in locating and reuniting children and families separated at the southern US border as part of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy. A month ago, the parents of 611 children had yet to be located. Now, that number is down to 506. President Biden this month signed an executive order establishing a new task force designed to identify and reunify these separated families. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has lifted an order that temporarily banned certain immigrant visas during the pandemic and will begin admitting some of the hundreds of migrants held in deplorable conditions in tent camps as part of a policy requiring them to stay in Mexico until their US court dates. Both these decisions are reversals of controversial Trump-era policies.