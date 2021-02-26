5 things to know for February 26: Covid, stimulus, Syria, Saudi Arabia, gymnastics

4. Saudi Arabia

Any time now, the Biden administration will release a long-awaited US intelligence report on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi . The report is expected to further implicate Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Washington Post columnist's death. Biden spoke with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the phone yesterday, implying the report's imminent release. Both sides said the call, which did not mention Khashoggi by name, went well. Democratic lawmakers are expected to introduce legislation today to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for Khashoggi's death, but for the White House, it's a delicate balance. Saudi Arabia is a US ally, one with close ties to former President Trump , and Biden is interested in revisiting expectations in the two countries' relationship.

5. US Gymnastics

John Geddert, who coached the 2012 US Olympic women's gymnastics team, killed himself yesterday after being charged with 24 felonies in connection with the abuse of young gymnasts. The 63-year-old was facing charges that included human trafficking and criminal sexual conduct, and had been expected to turn himself in yesterday afternoon. Geddert was the former owner of Michigan's famed Twistars Gymnastics Club, one of the places Larry Nassar, the disgraced former gymnastics physician, had admitted to sexually abusing young female athletes. Geddert was also a supporter of Nassar, who in 2018 was sentenced to up to 175 years for his decades of abuse. Sarah Klein, who has identified herself as the first to be abused by Nassar, said Geddert's suicide is an "escape from justice."