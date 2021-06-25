5 things to know for June 25: Condo collapse, infrastructure, LGBTQ rights, Russia-UK

2. Coronavirus

A new and slightly different version of the Delta coronavirus variant is spreading in countries including the United Kingdom, the United States and India, health officials say. It's called the Delta Plus variant, and it could be even more contagious than the Delta version. So far, about 200 cases in 11 countries have been identified. Meanwhile, more than 1 in 10 people who got one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine in the US have missed their second dose, according to CDC data. That could leave people more vulnerable to dangerous coronavirus strains like the Delta variant.