5 things to know for June 4: Covid-19, Capitol riots, White House, cyberattacks, Belarus

2. Capitol riots

Two Senate committees are expected to release a 100-page-plus report next week on the security failures that led to the January's Capitol riots . The findings from the Senate Rules and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committees will likely provide the basis of a new funding package to beef up Capitol security. However, the report will stop short of examining former President Donald Trump's role in the run-up to the attack. That's likely to fuel partisan fighting about whether further investigation into the attack is necessary. Two Capitol Police officers shared their experiences for the first time with CNN , saying rioters beat them, threatened to shoot them, and called them traitors.

3. White House

President Biden will be heading out on his first international trip since taking office next week. His first stop will be the UK, where he'll meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the G7 summit in southwestern England. Biden is set to hold meetings with the other leaders of G7 countries -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan -- during the visit. He'll also meet with Queen Elizabeth II before heading to Brussels to participate in a NATO summit. There, he'll meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues," the White House says. Finally, it's off to Geneva, Switzerland, where Biden will hold a bilateral summit with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin on June 16. Several other meetings with other world leaders are planned throughout.